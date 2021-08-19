Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Changes coming to UVA bus system

By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes have been made to the University of Virginia bus system for the fall semester.

University Transit is adjusting its bus capacity and routes to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Buses will not operate on McCormick Road until after 6 p.m.

Masks will be required by all riders.

The university is also encouraging people to walk to destinations around UVA Grounds.

For more information on the timing of routes and stops click here.

