Blue Ridge Health District expanding COVID-19 testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is now ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts. The health district is opening new testing sites nearly every day between now and the end of August.

Every week, testing sites will rotate among each county in the health district.

BRHD COVID-19 Testing and Logistics Coordinator Sabrina Torgesen says this comes as cases linked to the delta variant continue to rise.

“We have definitely noticed an increase in the number of positives with the people we’ve been testing, and the majority of those have been the delta variant,” she said.

Employers in the area, including government and school systems, are now requiring unvaccinated workers to get tested frequently.

“We are offering different options at different locations and times so people can find a test site near them, so they can be tested for whatever reason,” Torgesen said.

Since the start of the pandemic, every COVID-19 test through the district has been free. That will remain the same. There are some changes, like how old you have to be to be tested.

Now, anyone at least 2 years old can get a nasal swab test through BRHD.

“There are a lot of people, younger people, very young people actually, their parents and guardians are wanting to have them tested,” Torgesen said.

Another big change: You will not get a call back if your test is negative. Documentation of your test can be found through a UVA MyChart account in a matter of 24 hours.

Even if you are fully vaccinated, Torgesen says, you should still get tested if you feel sick.

“We are noticing some breakthrough cases and so, just to make sure that they know what is going on and can make decisions based on that, whether its interacting with coworkers, family or friends, they can make informed decisions by getting tested and knowing what’s going on,” she said.

