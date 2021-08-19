Art by Haitian artists on display at Charlottesville gallery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four Haitian artists currently have art displayed at the Bridge’s Neighborhood Gallery in Charlottesville. They are safe in Haiti, but there’s still tons of work left to be done following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the country.

You can visit the artwork in person by appointment through the end of September. Prints of the featured artwork are also available with the money going directly to support those Haitian artists.

A friend of the artists who survived the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Jeanremi Verella, says the Haitian people need support now more than ever.

“I would rather you give your craft, part of yourself, just like these artists are doing,” he said. “A little bit of your livelihood, and you send it over there. It means more to fill up a 55 gallon yourself with goods and supplies from Lowes and things that will last.”

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative also encourages supporting FOKAL an on-the-ground organization in Haiti working on recovery efforts.

For a link to prints to the artists work click here.

