Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Art by Haitian artists on display at Charlottesville gallery

The Bridge Art Initiative has art featuring Haitian artists
The Bridge Art Initiative has art featuring Haitian artists(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four Haitian artists currently have art displayed at the Bridge’s Neighborhood Gallery in Charlottesville. They are safe in Haiti, but there’s still tons of work left to be done following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the country.

You can visit the artwork in person by appointment through the end of September. Prints of the featured artwork are also available with the money going directly to support those Haitian artists.

A friend of the artists who survived the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Jeanremi Verella, says the Haitian people need support now more than ever.

“I would rather you give your craft, part of yourself, just like these artists are doing,” he said. “A little bit of your livelihood, and you send it over there. It means more to fill up a 55 gallon yourself with goods and supplies from Lowes and things that will last.”

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative also encourages supporting FOKAL an on-the-ground organization in Haiti working on recovery efforts.

For a link to prints to the artists work click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 731,287 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,638 deaths
(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

(FILE)
Changes coming to UVA bus system
Park Street Christian Church in Charottesville.
Park St. church working to build affordable housing units in Charlottesville
(FILE)
Va. vaccine coordinator: there will be enough supply to meet demand
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. relaunching Emergency Financial Assistance Program