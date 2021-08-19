Albemarle County Public Schools gives parents opportunity to ask questions about COVID-19 strategies

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools gave parents a chance to learn and ask questions about COVID-19 mitigation strategies Wednesday evening.

The school system hosted a Zoom forum to go over some of the plans designed to help keep students safe.

This includes having air purifiers in all classrooms and buses, as well as efforts to have more outdoor eating and learning opportunities.

A full list of those strategies can be found here.

The goal is to keep schools safe so students can stay in the classroom.

“When we talk about the end goal of this, it is not - as a general rule - to torture children,” said Dr. Jeff Vergales, a pediatric cardiologist at UVA Children’s Hospital. “It is not to inconvenience the lives of kids and parents. It is purely to keep as many kids in school as possible.”

Here are some more stories we have reported about Albemarle County’s Back to School COVID measures:

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.