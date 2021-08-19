Albemarle Co. relaunching Emergency Financial Assistance Program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Albemarle County and are experiencing financial hardships from COVID-19, you may be eligible for assistance.

The county is relaunching its financial assistance program, utilizing $800,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act. You must be experiencing lost wages or earning ability as a result of reduced hours or loss of employment from the pandemic in order to qualify for help.

Funds will be applied to rent or mortgage assistance, as well as utility payments, including gas, water, and electricity.

“It’s just another resource for people to just stay in their homes, have that stability, have one less thing to hang over there heads,” Albemarle County Spokesperson Abbey Stumpf said.

Applicants will be required to submit documentation of loss of income and show a valid county address.

To learn more or request assistance, there is a hotline voicemail box. For English, dial 434-326-0950 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Para Español, marque 434-373-0930, 9 a.m. a 5 p.m., de Lunes a Viernes.

The county says calls to the hotline voicemail box will be returned within two to three weeks due to high call volume. It’s encouraging anyone expecting a returned call to answer your phone, even if you don’t recognize the number.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.