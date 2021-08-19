Albemarle, Augusta, Louisa counties getting funds to replace some school buses
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle, Augusta, and Louis counties are each getting money to replace a couple diesel school buses with electric ones.
Governor Ralph Northam’s office announced Thursday, August 19, that a total of 19 school districts across Virginia will be receiving funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. More than $10.5 million is going toward replacing 83 diesel school buses with electric and propane buses.
“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” Northam said. “Since I took office, the commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.”
Award recipients for the first round of clean school bus alternatives include:
- Albemarle County $530,000 - two electric buses
- Arlington County $795,000 - three electric buses
- Augusta County $523,198 - two electric buses
- Bedford County $247,322 - one electric bus
- Caroline County $265,000 - one electric bus
- Culpeper County $530,000 - two electric buses
- Essex County $530,000 - two electric buses
- Fairfax County $2,650,000 - ten electric buses
- Falls Church City $530,000 - two electric buses
- Loudoun County $1,442,244 - six electric buses
- Louisa County $530,000 - two electric buses
- Middlesex County $512,346 - two electric buses
- Montgomery County $530,000 - two electric buses
- Southampton County $530,000 |-two electric buses
- Chesterfield County $96,226 - ten propane buses
- Halifax County $79,820 - ten propane buses
- Newport News $79,820 - ten propane buses
- Norfolk City $26,800 - four propane buses
- Virginia Beach City $137,480 - ten propane buses
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.