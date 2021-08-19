Albemarle, Augusta, Louisa counties getting funds to replace some school buses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle, Augusta, and Louis counties are each getting money to replace a couple diesel school buses with electric ones.

Governor Ralph Northam’s office announced Thursday, August 19, that a total of 19 school districts across Virginia will be receiving funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. More than $10.5 million is going toward replacing 83 diesel school buses with electric and propane buses.

“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” Northam said. “Since I took office, the commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.”

Award recipients for the first round of clean school bus alternatives include:

Albemarle County $530,000 - two electric buses

Arlington County $795,000 - three electric buses

Augusta County $523,198 - two electric buses

Bedford County $247,322 - one electric bus

Caroline County $265,000 - one electric bus

Culpeper County $530,000 - two electric buses

Essex County $530,000 - two electric buses

Fairfax County $2,650,000 - ten electric buses

Falls Church City $530,000 - two electric buses

Loudoun County $1,442,244 - six electric buses

Louisa County $530,000 - two electric buses

Middlesex County $512,346 - two electric buses

Montgomery County $530,000 - two electric buses

Southampton County $530,000 |-two electric buses

Chesterfield County $96,226 - ten propane buses

Halifax County $79,820 - ten propane buses

Newport News $79,820 - ten propane buses

Norfolk City $26,800 - four propane buses

Virginia Beach City $137,480 - ten propane buses

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.