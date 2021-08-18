Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA researchers believe blood pressure drugs may help some cancer patients

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study coming out of the University of Virginia suggests common blood pressure drugs may help colorectal cancer patients.

After reviewing outcomes of nearly 14,000 patients, researchers found ace inhibitors, beta blockers, and thiazide diuretics were associated with decreased mortality.

More research is needed to change existing treatments.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 728,523 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,632 deaths
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Gov. Northam holding a news briefing in Richmond. (FILE)
Gov. Northam announces public health order to require masking in K-12 schools
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply

Latest News

Red Pump Kitchen in Charlottesville
Red Pump Kitchen restarting cooking classes
COVID-19
VDH: 728,523 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,632 deaths
Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road
Albemarle County makes changes to firearm ordinance, sets up Wednesday vote
Help available for veterans struggling with Afghanistan’s collapse