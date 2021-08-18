Staying Humid. Daily Showers and Storms Continue for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The remnants of tropical depression Fred continues to track into the Northeast and away from the region. The rest of the week, still humid with more chances for showers and storms. Hot Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some late afternoon and evening storms. Friday brings more clouds and cooler temperatures, likely rain in the morning and a few storms by afternoon. This weekend upper 80s with a few hit or miss storms during the afternoon. Another heat wave expected to build, early next week.

The tropics remain active, with Hurricane Grace set to make a landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Also, Tropical Storm Henri, near Bermuda now, will work westward, before shifting toward the north and east. This system will strengthen to a hurricane and bring high surf and dangerous rip currents to the beaches by Friday and the weekend. The latest track of Henri, now shows an impact for portions of the Northeast and New England by Sunday and early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy, some fog. Low: upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Hot and humid, sun and clouds. Some late PM and evening storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, cooler. Likely AM showers and a few storms by PM. High: low 80s. Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, some PM storms. High: upper 80s. Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Isolated PM storms, High: upper 80s. Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High: around 90. Low: near 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: around 90. Low: near 70.

Wednesday; Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: low 90s.

