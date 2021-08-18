Advertise With Us
Showers and storms

Tracking remnants of Fred
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers and scattered storms will be on hand for much of the day. Some storms that do develop will have the potential to cause gusty wind and heavy downpours. As this activity quickly moves north, conditions will become less severe by tonight. Heat and humidity will build Thursday, with 90 temperatures for the late week and early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & breezy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Clouds & sun, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 79

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

