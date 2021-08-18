The Shebeen shutting its doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shebeen is closing, but its doors won’t be locked for long.

The last day for the 18-year-old restaurant will be Friday, August 20.

The South African-style pub says it has found someone from Charlottesville to take over its space along McIntire Road.

“I have been doing a lot of thinking, and I felt like it was time to pass that beautiful space on to somebody else,” owner Walter Slawski said. “We’re really excited to have a local Charlottesville, unique concept going in there, and I think Charlottesville will really benefit from that.”

The Shebeen says there should be announcement in the next week about who is taking over the space, and what the vision will be.

