Red Pump Kitchen restarting cooking classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Red Pump Kitchen on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall will offer cooking classes again starting in September.

The restaurant is shifting its focus to more personal, private events, which it says will allow it more time to teach these classes.

Each class will focus on a different theme and cooking technique. Classes are for up to eight people, will be taught by a Red Pump chef.

“We have such a beautiful space here that it’s nice to have people work inside of here versus kind of just watching from the sidelines. It’s a great hands-on experience for everybody. You get to learn a lot and we’re really excited to do it again,” Red Pump Kitchen Chef de Cuisine Mark Brandon Ripberger said.

Classes are $95 per person and reservations can be made through RESY.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.