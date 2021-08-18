Advertise With Us
Ready Kids’ Sarah Carter to be on national committee

Outside of the front of Ready Kids Charlottesville building
Outside of the front of Ready Kids Charlottesville building(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A staff member with Ready Kids Charlottesville is getting honored nationally.

Sarah Carter will be representing Virginia on a national committee for Healthy Families America. She is currently the director of family support at the nonprofit in Charlottesville.

Healthy Families America is one of the leading family support programs in the U.S.

Carter will be representing the state, but also the communities within Charlottesville and Albemarle.

