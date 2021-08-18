Ready Kids’ Sarah Carter to be on national committee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A staff member with Ready Kids Charlottesville is getting honored nationally.

Sarah Carter will be representing Virginia on a national committee for Healthy Families America. She is currently the director of family support at the nonprofit in Charlottesville.

Healthy Families America is one of the leading family support programs in the U.S.

Carter will be representing the state, but also the communities within Charlottesville and Albemarle.

