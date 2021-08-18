Randy Zackrisson enters race for Albemarle Co. School Board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You won’t see his name on the ballot this November, but Randy Zackrisson is running in the Samuel Miller District for the Albemarle County School Board.

Since the June 8 deadline to enter the race has passed, Zackrisson is entering as a write-in candidate.

He says it’s vital that parents are involved in the decision-making process regarding their children’s education.

Zackrisson announced his main focus will be on going back to the basics in education.

“Our children must be provided with a solid foundation of the classical education, and let’s focus on the important things,” he said. “That is reading, math, science, and today, technology.”

Zackrisson says recently, schools have taken too big of a role in the parenting of children.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.