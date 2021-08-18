Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

PVCC President Friedman announces May 2022 retirement

Frank Friedman. Photo provided by Piedmont Virginia Community College.
Frank Friedman. Photo provided by Piedmont Virginia Community College.(PVCC)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College President Dr. Frank Friedman says he will retire from the position after graduation in May 2022.

PVCC announced Wednesday, August 18, that Friedman made his announcement to faculty and staff during the academic-year kickoff All-College meeting. He has served as PVCC President since 1999.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president of PVCC. I have worked with the finest, most dedicated faculty and staff you will find anywhere. I am so proud that in the 23 years I have been president, over 150,000 students have received an accessible, affordable, high-quality education at PVCC,” Friedman said.

“Frank has been an outstanding president, always seeing our mission in the best interest of our students.  He has also fought hard, and often, to secure financial resources for the faculty and staff at Piedmont. Although the state board could never replace Frank, I’m sure they will find the right leader worthy to replace him,” Virginia Community Colleges Chancellor Glenn DuBois said.

Piedmont Virginia Community College says it will conduct a national search to find its next president.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 728,523 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,632 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Gov. Northam holding a news briefing in Richmond. (FILE)
Gov. Northam announces public health order to require masking in K-12 schools

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA researchers believe blood pressure drugs may help some cancer patients
Tropical rains pose flooding threat to Virginia roads, AAA warns drivers to be alert
Red Pump Kitchen in Charlottesville
Red Pump Kitchen restarting cooking classes
COVID-19
VDH: 728,523 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,632 deaths