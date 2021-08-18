PVCC President Friedman announces May 2022 retirement

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College President Dr. Frank Friedman says he will retire from the position after graduation in May 2022.

PVCC announced Wednesday, August 18, that Friedman made his announcement to faculty and staff during the academic-year kickoff All-College meeting. He has served as PVCC President since 1999.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president of PVCC. I have worked with the finest, most dedicated faculty and staff you will find anywhere. I am so proud that in the 23 years I have been president, over 150,000 students have received an accessible, affordable, high-quality education at PVCC,” Friedman said.

“Frank has been an outstanding president, always seeing our mission in the best interest of our students. He has also fought hard, and often, to secure financial resources for the faculty and staff at Piedmont. Although the state board could never replace Frank, I’m sure they will find the right leader worthy to replace him,” Virginia Community Colleges Chancellor Glenn DuBois said.

Piedmont Virginia Community College says it will conduct a national search to find its next president.

