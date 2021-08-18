McAuliffe calls on school districts to require vaccine for all employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is calling on all Virginia’s school districts to require that teachers get vaccinated.

As the threat of the delta variant looms, it is becoming more common to see employers and institutions require vaccination.

McAuliffe says it is time for schools to take charge and mandate the shot to keep students safe in classrooms.

“I want our children all to be in school. I want every school open, but let’s do it the safest way possible and protect our children,” the candidate said.

His opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin, is against mandating it. However, he still encourages people to get vaccinated.

McAuliffe also encourages all medical centers and hospitals to mandate it, specifically calling on University of Virginia Health to jump on board.

“VCU has done it in Richmond and I would encourage the folks at UVA hospital up there to do it themselves,” he said. “This to me is very common sense. We have got to defeat this COVID crisis.”

