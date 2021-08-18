Advertise With Us
Loved ones remember Paul Obaugh

Paul Obaugh greets guests at Paul Obaugh Ford. (WHSV)
Paul Obaugh greets guests at Paul Obaugh Ford. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley is remembering Paul Obaugh. He died Sunday at the age of 94.

For some people, a boss is just a person they report to during the workday.

For Roger Aldhizer, a boss is more than that. Aldhizer serves as the general sales manager at Paul Obaugh Ford.

“What can I say about Paul Obaugh? He was a leader in everything that Paul did,” Aldhizer said.

Paul built his Staunton car dealership in 1965. Before that, he’d worked at Augusta Motors in Downtown Staunton.

“He came to work every day, well into his 90s, and he loved people, and he loved this business,” Aldhizer said.

Aldhizer says he worked for Paul, but Paul treated him like family. Aldhizer says he’ll always remember Paul’s undeniable kindness.

“There was so many times I watched Paul behind-the-scenes do things for people that he didn’t want credit for, he didn’t even want people to know that he’d helped someone,’ Aldhizer said. “He was passionate about helping the people in his community, and it was such a privilege for me to be able to work for him.”

Aldhizer says Paul left his mark on Staunton. His family still runs the business, and the community remembers him fondly. Paul’s daughters, Tammy Obaugh and Michelle Obaugh Puffenbarger, serve as president and vice president of the dealership, and Paul’s son, Greg Obaugh, is the general manager.

To continue Paul’s legacy, Aldhizer says they’re going to stay motivated.

“One thing that he tried to do for everyone that worked for him was motivate them to want to come to work, and that’s exactly what we did. We were excited to come to work because Paul was always excited,” Aldhizer said.

Paul Obaugh Ford will be closed from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday so they can honor the founder and their friend.

“Paul never woke up a day that he didn’t want to go to work and he didn’t want to help people, and we’re going to continue that legacy by helping as many people by putting a smile on their face,” said Aldhizer.

