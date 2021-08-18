Kroger hosting peanut butter drive to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is making sure students have something to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“We want to make sure that every child has something to eat,” Karen Ratzlaff with BRAFB said.

Kroger stores are currently holding peanut butter drives through its annual, Spread The Love campaign. It runs until September 14.

All of the peanut butter collected will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“We’re looking for a great source of protein of foods, and a lot of kids enjoy peanut butter,”Ratzlaff said. “Its a really highly-desirable item for the food bank and our partners.”

You can also donate other kinds of nut butter for children with allergies. All you have to do is drop it in the orange bin at Kroger.

