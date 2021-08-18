IRC Charlottesville helping Afghans resettle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The International Rescue Committee of Charlottesville is helping Afghans resettle in the city as thousands flee from the Taliban. Representatives are in Fort Lee helping with processing, as well.

“We’ve been resettling refugees from Afghanistan since the office first opened. We have a significant community here,” IRC Charlottesville/Richmond Executive Director Harriet Kuhr said.

Kuhr says she’s working with families coming to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas. These visas are being provided to Afghan translators and interpreters who helped U.S. forces.

“We’ve also had families who had their visas issued who then were able to make their own travel arrangements and just come to the us on their own,” Kuhr said.

Those with visas are put into a system and the IRC usually knows they’re coming, although sometimes there are surprises and the process can be a lengthy.

“We have to get their paperwork and get it verified, and then try and start the process of making arrangements for them,” Kuhr said. “We are in the process just in these last few days of developing a system to speed that up and make it happen more quickly.”

Many Afghans fleeing the Taliban have had to leave loved ones behind. Families who have resettledin the Charlottesville area are often afraid to be seen on TV because they fear retribution back home.

The IRC is working to get these families the help they need faster.

“It’s more challenging because we don’t know, we don’t have any kind of advance notice of their arrival. So we’re working right now with IRC headquarters and with the State Department to find ways to go ahead and get them assistance as quickly as we can,” Kuhr said.

In a statement to NBC29, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she plans to discuss lessons learned from the United State’s presence in Afghanistan and to ask how we got to where we are today.

More information on how to support Afghan families coming to Virginia can be found here.

