Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

‘I believed it’: Woman warns others about car wrap scam

Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost...
Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost more than $1,000 because of it.(NBC 12)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman is warning others about the car wrap scam after she lost more than $1,000 because of it.

”It is shame that it happened to me to learn my lesson, but I don’t want somebody else to fall into it,” said Patricia Hill.

Hill has been caring for her mother and says she was in need of extra cash when she got a message offering to pay her $500 a week to place a Dr. Pepper sticker on her car as an advertisement.

“Even my mom looked into this with me and said it looked good,” she explained. “He sent $1,700 in a check, said it was an advance.”

In order to get the check, Hill shared sensitive information like a copy of her driver’s license and Social Security number She says she spoke only via text with a man who allegedly represented Dr. Pepper. After he sent her the money, the check at first cleared, so Hill went ahead and paid bills. However, about two days later, it was flagged as a forgery.

“I contacted him - he said ‘well, I stopped payment on it.’ I am like dude, I went to the bank. They said ‘no, the check was a fraud,’” said Hill. “He got me good. Obviously, [the car] is not wrapped, he never came out.”

She was left to pay more than $1,000 and was charged one over draft fee. Hill says BB&T waived additional overdraft fees as her son and mother worked to help her pay the money back.

“Thank God, I have family that is going to help,” she said.

Hill also contacted Chesterfield police about the situation and took steps to protect her identity.

She says it was important to share what happened to her, to help prevent someone else from getting caught up in a scam.

“There’s people out there like me “oh wow, a quick dollar.” What if there is an old lady who believes it or a young person?” she said. “I believed it like an idiot. I don’t want nobody else to get suckered into this.”

NBC 12 reached out to Dr. Pepper about Hill’s situation, a spokesperson wrote:

“We do not have any program offering to wrap cars in advertising graphics in exchange for compensation for any of our brands. This is unfortunately a scam that uses the names of popular consumer brands to get people to respond. If approached with such an offer, consumers should not respond and most definitely do not send or wire money or provide their bank account number, credit card number, social security number or any other personal information and notify their local law enforcement immediately.”

The Federal Trade Commission says there are several ways to spot a Car Wrap Scam.

“If you get a message urging you to deposit a check and wire money back, it’s a scam. Every time. No matter the story,” wrote FTC Consumer Education Specialist, Aditi Jhaveri.” And if this were a legitimate car wrap opportunity, wouldn’t the company directly pay the car-wrapping vendor, instead of asking you to do it?

LEARN MORE: How to spot a car wrap scam

If you have been targeted by the Car Wrap Scam, you can file a complaint at ftc.gov/complaint.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 728,523 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,632 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir

Latest News

Outside of the front of Ready Kids Charlottesville building
Ready Kids’ Sarah Carter to be on national committee
Augusta Health will begin offering third dose vaccination drives on Friday. (WHSV)
Augusta Health prepares to host third dose vaccine drive
(FILE)
ACPS: if multiple COVID-19 outbreaks occur, schools can close
FILE: Staff meeting students for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year.
McAuliffe calls on school districts to require vaccine for all employees
(FLE)
Firefighters, police push back against vaccine mandate