Harrisonburg School Board votes to mandate vaccine for teachers and staff

FILE: Staff meeting students for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year.
FILE: Staff meeting students for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While students in the friendly city returned back to class, Tuesday night the Harrisonburg School Board voted to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all staff and teachers.

Division superintendent, Dr. Michael Richards, asked the board to take a vote on the new mandate during a work session that was listed on the FAQ’s for the division’s mitigation protocols.

The new mandate would require all teachers and staff to be vaccinated with some exemptions for religious and medical reasons. Those staff members who fall under those categories will be required to be tested once a week.

Richards said in addition those staff members must continue to wear a mask even after Gov. Ralph Northam lifts his mask mandate in Virginia schools.

“The number one mitigation strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic, which is what we all want is vaccination,” Richards said. " We also want to keep our kids in school and in order to keep them in school we can’t have a lot of quarantining, we don’t want teachers to be sick, we don’t want kids to be sick, we need to people in the buildings. So the best way to do that is through vaccination.”

Richards said the next step is for the school division to figure out who still needs to be vaccinated.

“We set up clinics of our own back in January and we got 80 percent maybe 82 percent of our staff vaccinated at that time I’m assuming many more have been vaccinated so we may be talking about a very small number,” Richards said. “We’re going to find out what that number is and we’re going to work with those staff members. "

The mandate was approved by the school board 4-2 with much concern raised by board member Obie Hill on how this puts a burden on staff members to be tested each week.

School board member Kaylene Siegle also voted against the matter saying she was not against vaccines, but not in favor of a mandate.

Tuesday night, the board also received an updated look on the inside of Harrisonburg’s second high school through a video rendering by the school’s architects. The board was also told because of the recent dry weather, construction is on schedule for a Spring 2023 completion date.

