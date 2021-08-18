Advertise With Us
Eye to the sky

Tracking remnants of Fred
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The heaviest rain has now tracked to our north. Some areas received 1″-2″ of rain, and while there have been reports of localized flooding, most of the area was not affected. We still have a chance for scattered storm today, however, conditions will gradually begin to improve by tonight. Heat and humidity will return for the late week into the weekend, with scattered late day and early evening showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

