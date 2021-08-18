Eye to the sky
Tracking remnants of Fred
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The heaviest rain has now tracked to our north. Some areas received 1″-2″ of rain, and while there have been reports of localized flooding, most of the area was not affected. We still have a chance for scattered storm today, however, conditions will gradually begin to improve by tonight. Heat and humidity will return for the late week into the weekend, with scattered late day and early evening showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: around 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
