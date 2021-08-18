BRHD ready to meet 3rd dose demand for immunocompromised individuals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. health officials and medical experts say they’re prepared to offer booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine to eligible Americans in late September.

“We are announcing our plan to stay ahead of this virus by being prepared to offer COVID-19 booster shots to fully-vaccinated adults 18 years and older,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said. “They would be eligible for their booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRna vaccines. We plan to start this program the week of September 20th, 2021.”

Meanwhile, immunocompromised people in the Blue Ridge Health District have already been lining up for a third dose. Forty-five people in the district have already received an additional shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and another 45 are scheduled for shots this week.

“Anyone can call our local hotline to book an appointment for a third dose, or they can visit our website.” Kathryn Goodman with BRHD said. “We are asking individuals to bring their vaccine card when they get their third dose, and we are not requiring proof of their immunocompromised status. If an individual has questions on whether or not they qualify for a vaccine right now they should talk to their primary care provider.”

Goodman says BRHD currently has enough supply to meet the demand for a third dose.

“At this point, we have the supply and the infrastructure in place to vaccinate anyone who wants a COVID vaccine,” Goodman said.

If you’re immunocompromised and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, then you’ll have to wait a little longer for that extra dose.

