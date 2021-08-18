Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia needs workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In order for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia to keep impacting the lives children every day, they’re looking to fill many essential positions.

The organization is looking to hire to 20 people in the role of youth development professional.

The positions are open to anyone 18 and over and no youth development experience is required.

To help quickly fill these positions, the club held on-site applications and interviews on Wednesday August 18.

The on-site interviews will take place again on August 25 and September 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“The Boys and Girls clubs make a huge impact in the lives of families and kids throughout Charlottesville and Albemarle County and so I want to encourage people to get involved on that level in making a positive difference in the lives of kids and this is a great way to do it,” said Mia Woods, the COO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia.

These positions are all part-time and the starting pay is at $15 to $17 per hour.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.