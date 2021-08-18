Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia needs workers

The clubs across central virginia will have social distancing measures in place
The clubs across central virginia will have social distancing measures in place(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In order for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia to keep impacting the lives children every day, they’re looking to fill many essential positions.

The organization is looking to hire to 20 people in the role of youth development professional.

The positions are open to anyone 18 and over and no youth development experience is required.

To help quickly fill these positions, the club held on-site applications and interviews on Wednesday August 18.

The on-site interviews will take place again on August 25 and September 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“The Boys and Girls clubs make a huge impact in the lives of families and kids throughout Charlottesville and Albemarle County and so I want to encourage people to get involved on that level in making a positive difference in the lives of kids and this is a great way to do it,” said Mia Woods, the COO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia.

These positions are all part-time and the starting pay is at $15 to $17 per hour.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 728,523 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,632 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir

Latest News

(FLE)
Firefighters, police push back against vaccine mandate
(FILE)
BRHD ready to meet 3rd dose demand for immunocompromised individuals
Mid-Atlantic Kroger stores hold peanut butter drive
Kroger hosting peanut butter drive to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Augusta County leaders continue to seek broadband access for residents. (WHSV)
Augusta County residents continue to seek high-speed internet
VA health experts explain how COVID booster shot will work