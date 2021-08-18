Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County makes changes to firearm ordinance, sets up Wednesday vote

Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road
Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is expecting its second Second Amendment rally in the past month on Wednesday. The afternoon rally at the County Office Building comes as the county Board of Supervisors is on the verge of banning guns in certain places.

That would mean most people can’t carry a firearm at county buildings and parks. There have been some changes to the draft legislation since the last time it was brought up.

You can watch our story and read our coverage of that vote here.

During that meeting, there was a good amount of time spent on this question: what if you have a gun in your car?

The new draft, which you can read here, has quite a few changes.

It also provides the answer to that question. If you can legally own a firearm and it’s locked in a secure container or compartment within your locked car -- even if you’re on county grounds -- that’s okay.

There were others added to the list of people cleared to carry a gun: mail carriers, judges, conservators of peace, and those using guns in County-approved ceremonies.

This new plan does not mention concealed handgun permit holders as exempt from the law.

There is one measure that was reversed from the original proposal: the County Executive would not be allowed to grant individuals an exception.

Here’s something that has remained the same: a violation of this law would result in a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $2,500.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 725,971 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,625 deaths
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Gov. Northam holding a news briefing in Richmond. (FILE)
Gov. Northam announces public health order to require masking in K-12 schools
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply

Latest News

Virginia school systems are required by law to implement transgender student policies to...
Deadline looming for school boards to implement transgender student policies
Virginia is now preparing for booster shots.
Northam says Virginia will ‘be ready’ for COVID-19 booster shots
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
Back to school speed limit safety
ACPD: Police presence to increase on roads as children head back to school