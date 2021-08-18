Albemarle County makes changes to firearm ordinance, sets up Wednesday vote

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is expecting its second Second Amendment rally in the past month on Wednesday. The afternoon rally at the County Office Building comes as the county Board of Supervisors is on the verge of banning guns in certain places.

That would mean most people can’t carry a firearm at county buildings and parks. There have been some changes to the draft legislation since the last time it was brought up.

During that meeting, there was a good amount of time spent on this question: what if you have a gun in your car?

It also provides the answer to that question. If you can legally own a firearm and it’s locked in a secure container or compartment within your locked car -- even if you’re on county grounds -- that’s okay.

There were others added to the list of people cleared to carry a gun: mail carriers, judges, conservators of peace, and those using guns in County-approved ceremonies.

This new plan does not mention concealed handgun permit holders as exempt from the law.

There is one measure that was reversed from the original proposal: the County Executive would not be allowed to grant individuals an exception.

Here’s something that has remained the same: a violation of this law would result in a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $2,500.

