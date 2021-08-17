Advertise With Us
Youth basketball registration open in Charlottesville

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now sign your children up for youth basketball through Charlottesville Parks and Recreation.

Leagues are open for boys and girls in first through eighth grades.

“Registration opened up on Monday, and we already have 56 kids registered,” Athletics Program Manager Chris Carr said. “I’m hoping we can get back to where we were pre-pandemic.”

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation offers scholarships to all city residents depending on their financial status, so everyone who wants to play basketball can have an opportunity to do so.

Registration will be open until October 15.

If you have any questions, you can contact Chris Carr at 434-970-3271 or athletics@charlottesville.gov.

