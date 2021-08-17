Advertise With Us
What quarantining and staying home will look like this year for Albemarle County schools

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Middle and high school students who have to stay home because they’re sick or quarantining will not be joining virtual classes. Those classes are currently too big and complicated to add students who would only be remote for a short period of time.

“On paper, it sounds like if you’ve got this virtual capability, it would be easy just to add students, but it’s actually more complex than that,” Phil Giaramita with Albemarle County Public Schools said.

Instead, those students will log onto sites to access missed assignments.

Giaramita says things will be different for younger students: “Grades K to one or two, teachers will be providing packets with the assignments,” he said. “Parents would come in to school and pick up those packets, and they should cover the work that’s due for several days at a time.”

But how common will these situations really be? Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says children who are vaccinated, and those using mitigation strategies will not have to stay home if they’ve been around another student who tested positive.

“We’re in a slightly different place than we were last year,” Perriello said. “If your school is wearing masks, then you will actually not have to quarantine if you’ve been exposed, and that will keep a lot more kids in school, which is great.”

Albemarle County is spacing out desks at three to six foot distances to help limit the number of kids who will have to learn from home if someone tests positive in a classroom with unvaccinated students.

“We believe that the layered mitigation strategies we’re using - masking, ventilation strategies, distancing, and keeping sick kids out of school - is going to keep the surrounding children safe so that they can stay in school,” Perriello said.

Doctors advise parents to start quarantining their child if they show even just one symptom of COVID-19. The next step is to call your doctor, and they’ll analyze situations case by case.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

