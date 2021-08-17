Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Valley schools facing staff shortages

Staunton City Schools is facing a staff shortage in some areas. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Schools across the nation are facing staff shortages in positions from bus drivers to agriculture teachers.

Jon Venn, Chief Human Resources Officer with Staunton City Schools, says Staunton schools are currently hiring in a few positions.

“We currently have three open special education teaching positions and a few [...] paraprofessional positions, aids to teachers,” Venn said.

Other than full-time positions, he says Staunton is also in need of substitutes. Venn says most school districts are experiencing a shortage of subs.

“Last year was difficult, and this year continues to be difficult,” he said.

Venn says when there’s a substitute teacher shortage, the whole school system will feel the need.

“Principals or assistant principals have to figure it out in terms of moving existing staff around to fill those positions if we can’t fill them with a substitute,” he said.

Venn says he wants to find new substitutes to work with them. To view all openings through the city, follow this link to Staunton’s website.

