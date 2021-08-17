Vaccine searches are rising in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia go up, more people are doing research on vaccines.

Data from Google shows searches for vaccines, their possible side effects, and how to get a shot are on the rise.

Over the last month, vaccine searches in Charlottesville and Albemarle County have doubled.

“As folks are seeing friends and loved ones become sick, and realizing what the pandemic is - you know, that what the delta variant is doing into the communities - there’s more interest in vaccination, and you’re seeing more searches for that reason,” Doctor Taison Bell with the University of Virginia Medical Center said.

“We are also seeing an increase this week in particular with the onset of the third dose for immunocompromised,” Blue Ridge Health District Project Manager for Vaccine Deployment Jen Fleisher said.

Experts continue to urge everyone to get their shot. They say most of the COVID-19 patients they’re seeing in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated.

