Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Vaccine searches are rising in Virginia

A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia go up, more people are doing research on vaccines.

Data from Google shows searches for vaccines, their possible side effects, and how to get a shot are on the rise.

Over the last month, vaccine searches in Charlottesville and Albemarle County have doubled.

“As folks are seeing friends and loved ones become sick, and realizing what the pandemic is - you know, that what the delta variant is doing into the communities - there’s more interest in vaccination, and you’re seeing more searches for that reason,” Doctor Taison Bell with the University of Virginia Medical Center said.

“We are also seeing an increase this week in particular with the onset of the third dose for immunocompromised,” Blue Ridge Health District Project Manager for Vaccine Deployment Jen Fleisher said.

Experts continue to urge everyone to get their shot. They say most of the COVID-19 patients they’re seeing in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 725,971 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,625 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Gov. Northam holding a news briefing in Richmond. (FILE)
Gov. Northam announces public health order to require masking in K-12 schools

Latest News

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
No plea deal made with former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol attack
Food and wine at Well Hung Vineyard restaurants
Orange County hosting second Restaurant Week
Students in an early childhood program sit at tables.
Northam: Va. preschool programs expect to see record enrollment
Charlottesville takes first step in allowing city employees to form unions
Charlottesville takes first step in allowing city employees to form unions