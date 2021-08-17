Tropical Downpours and Storms From Remnants of Fred. Flash Flood and Severe Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flash Flood Watch in effect until Wednesday evening.

A severe weather risk for isolated tornadoes or damaging wind gusts through Wednesday afternoon.

Tropical Depression Fred continues to weaken as it tracks north and east up through the Appalachians, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic through the mid-week. Still producing heavy rain and some severe storms. The heaviest rain near and along the track, mainly to our west. Still we could see 1-3+ inches of rain and some localized flooding is possible. With the track just to our west, we remain east of the circulation center. While weakening, some isolated severe storms with the risk for isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts possible. The time period for us to watch, is tonight through Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of Fred track to our west.

The rest of the week, still humid with some hit or miss storms. The tropics remain active, with Grace in the Caribbean and a likely track taking it into Mexico. Also, Tropical Storm Henri, near Bermuda and likely moving erratically, before moving farther out into the Atlantic and away from land.

Tonight: Scattered showers, storms. Some heavy rain. Muggy, areas of fog. Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers and storms. Some heavy rain. Isolated severe storms possible High: around 80. Low: around 70

Thursday: Variable clouds, warm, humid. Few storms. High: upper 80s. Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Few scattered storms. High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, Isolated storms. High: upper 80s. Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Isolated storms, High: upper 80s. Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High: around 90. Low: near 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: around 90.

