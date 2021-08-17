Orange County hosting second Restaurant Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County held its first Restaurant Week in February 2021. Over a dozen restaurants participated and it brought people out to eat across the area.

The first one was such a big hit, Orange County decided to hold another one. The second Restaurant Week begins August 20 and ends August 29.

Restaurants, bakeries, and wineries in Orange County are in the process of creating new menu items specifically for the special week.

“We have a few different 5-star restaurants here. They actually have their chefs creating a special dish,” said Deanne Marshall, the executive director of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

They are working to continue Restaurant Week on an annual basis in the future.

