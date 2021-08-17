More showers and storms on the way
Tracking tropical system Fred
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After locally heavy rain overnight, conditions are a bi calmer. Keep the umbrella on hand for additional showers or storms later today. As we go into tonight, more wide spread rain and storms are expected to develop. This next band of rain is associated with tropical system Fred. The potential will be in place for additional flooding, especially for poor drainage areas. Temperatures will begin to rise for the late week. Shower and storm chances will become more scattered as well. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Periods of rain and storms, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: around 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
