More showers and storms on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After locally heavy rain overnight, conditions are a bi calmer. Keep the umbrella on hand for additional showers or storms later today. As we go into tonight, more wide spread rain and storms are expected to develop. This next band of rain is associated with tropical system Fred. The potential will be in place for additional flooding, especially for poor drainage areas. Temperatures will begin to rise for the late week. Shower and storm chances will become more scattered as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Periods of rain and storms, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

