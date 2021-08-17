Here’s how immunocompromised people in the Blue Ridge Health District can get a 3rd dose

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to the comfort of your own home -- if you are immunocompromised, you can now make an appointment to get your third COVID-19 shot in the Blue Ridge Health District.

Pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and health departments can all offer the shot, but you do need to make an appointment.

You do not need to bring any proof of being immunocompromised.

BRHD staff encourages people to talk to their doctors to learn if they qualify for a third dose.

“We at the health department won’t necessarily have all of the background of that individual, so we can’t really make that call,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, the director of the health district. “So we rely on physicians to do that.”

Generally, people who are undergoing dialysis, who have autoimmune diseases, who are taking immunosuppressive medication, and those undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy are encouraged to get a third dose.

Here are some resources to help you find, and register for, a third dose:

Blue Ridge Health District’s vaccination sign-up

Information on ‘Mobi’, the BRHD’s mobile unit that will bring third doses to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

BRHD Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination (WVIR)

