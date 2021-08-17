Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Harmful algae bloom advisory expanded for parts of Lake Anna

A map of the impacted areas.
A map of the impacted areas.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Lake Anna are experiencing a harmful algae bloom in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties, and the original advisories have been expanded.

The public should avoid the lake in these areas until levels are acceptable.

Some harmful algae can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Samples results provided August 11 from collections on August 5 indicated that at seven locations in the North Anna and Pamunkey Branches, swimming advisories are necessary due to unsafe levels of potential toxin producing cyanobacteria,” VDH said in a release.

Follow-up monitoring is planned for the second week of September.

Here are the sections of the lake under the current advisory:

Pamunkey Branch (Rt. 522 site added, Branch remains under advisory)

  • From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to the 612 Bridge. (Does Include Terry’s Run).

North Anna Branch (advisories issued)

  • Middle – From the Rt. 522 Bridge downstream to the Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley Cove.
  • From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to above the confluence with Pamunkey Branch above Goodwins Point. Does not include “the Splits.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 725,971 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,625 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Gov. Northam holding a news briefing in Richmond. (FILE)
Gov. Northam announces public health order to require masking in K-12 schools

Latest News

Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
Back to school speed limit safety
ACPD: Police presence to increase on roads as children head back to school
Teacher handing out packets, like the ones that young students will receive if they have to...
What quarantining and staying home will look like this year for Albemarle County schools
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville-Albemarle.
Cville Meals on Wheels holding a restaurant bingo fundraiser
Peanut butter collected for the "Spread the Love" event.
“Spread the Love” donation drive hopes to collect 20,000 pounds of peanut butter for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank