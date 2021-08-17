Advertise With Us
Eye to the sky

Periods of heavier rain tonight and tomorrow
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today, with a few hit and miss showers. Humidity levels will remain high as temperatures warm into the mid 80s...Meanwhile, rain and storms associated will Tropical system Fred is heading north. heavier bands of rain are expected tonight and Wednesday. Some of that rain could lead to localized flooding. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy , hit & miss showers, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Clouds & breezy, risk of rain & storms, High: low 80s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Clouds & sun, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

