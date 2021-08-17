Deadline looming for school boards to implement transgender student policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time is running out for Virginia school systems to implement policy changes for transgender students.

All schools are required by law to create more inclusive policies that help protect transgender students against discrimination. Those policies are expected to be in place before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. However, so far, a handful of school boards have voted against the measure.

In July, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) sent letters to division superintendents saying those who choose not to adopt these transgender student policies would foot the bill for any legal action.

“While no state funding is tied to this legislative mandate, noncompliance may still be costly for local school boards due to civil litigation or other associated liabilities,” the VDOE memo stated. “Section 22.1-87 of the Code of Virginia does provide that “Any parent, custodian, or legal guardian of a pupil attending the public schools in a school division who is aggrieved by an action of the school board may, within thirty days after such action, petition the circuit court having jurisdiction in the school division to review the action of the school board.”

“Every dollar wasted is a dollar that can no longer be spent in the classroom,” said Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch.

Frisch said noncompliance places a hefty burden on school systems. However, groups opposed to these policy changes say there is more to it.

“We’re far more concerned that if they do implement this policy, they’re going to see lawsuits for fundamental rights of parents, for privacy rights for students,” said Victoria Cobb, President of The Family Foundation.

The Family Foundation has attended a handful of school board meetings, with several voting against the implementation.

“For a lot of school boards, they feel that they have been doing a good job with this issue with their students,” Cobb said. “So getting a mandate from Richmond is unappreciated and unnecessary.”

“These policies provide consistent foundational support so that all school districts learn how to create inclusive learning environments for all students,” said Vee Lamneck, Executive Director of Equality Virginia.

Several lawsuits have been filed across the Commonwealth fighting the implementation of these policies.

In July, a Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge dismissed a consolidated lawsuit.

With just a few weeks left before most students return to school, LGBTQ groups are advocating for school systems to adjust policies.

“What I see and hear is inconsistent policies that hurt families and children across the state,” said Shannon McKay with He She Ze and We. “Some families report support one year but then not the next school year.”

Per the VDOE’s model policy, schools would have to allow students to use a name and gender pronoun they identify with and use restrooms that correspond with the student’s gender identity.

“We just see that this guidance is rife with problems and we’re proud of the schools who are standing and saying we want to protect every child, not this policy that only takes into account certain children,” Cobb said.

However, there have been a vast majority of school divisions implementing the policy.

“These school divisions are creating something where there was once nothing in many cases; that’s very encouraging,” Frisch said.

“Counties that have moved forward with these policies should expect lawsuits from parents,” Cobb added.

Meanwhile, a few school systems in the metro area, like Henrico County Public Schools, are still reviewing and discussing changes in policy. All changes will have to be in place by the start of school.

