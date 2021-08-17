Advertise With Us
Cville Meals on Wheels holding a restaurant bingo fundraiser

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville-Albemarle.
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville-Albemarle.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-Albemarle Meals on Wheels is asking people to play restaurant bingo to raise money for the organization throughout September. Not only will playing support the organization, but it also will support some of your favorite Charlottesville businesses.

“We wanted to figure out a way to support the local restaurants because every year they come out and support Meals on Wheels,” said Robin Goldstein, the executive director of Charlottesville-Albemarle Meals on Wheels.

Instead of the usual in-person tasting event, Meals on Wheels is selling bingo cards to raise money.

“Folks come and they get their card stamped at participating restaurants and retail operations, once they get a bingo they actually get entries into a raffle,” Gearhart’s Chocolate owner Tim Gearhart said.

Gearhart’s is donating a 32 piece box of chocolates as a raffle prize. Other prizes include a two night stay at Boar’s Head Inn.

If you tag yourself in a picture at one of the restaurants this also counts as an entry.

“I’m hoping we get some participation that we can see online. I want folks to come out, I want them to tag themselves with their favorite restaurants,” Goldstein said.

The goal is to raise money and increase awareness.

“I want them to be able to get to know us better because a lot of folks aren’t as familiar with us, we’re still pretty small even though we serve so many folks in the area,” Goldstein said.

“I think we can’t forget the underserved and Meals on Wheels continues to be a very large part of that for a lot of folks, it’s a vital lifeline,” Gearhart said.

Once you have bingo, you can email in a picture of your card to be entered into the raffle. Winners will be drawn on October 6.

Information about the raffle and bingo cards can be found here.

