CHSD to offer third dose for immunocompromised

Federal health agencies cleared a third COVID-19 booster vaccine for immunocompromised people...
Federal health agencies cleared a third COVID-19 booster vaccine for immunocompromised people Friday, August 13.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District took to Facebook to announce it will start providing third dose COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised people immediately.

CSHD will offer third dose mRNA booster shots at all mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Eligible people can schedule their third dose mRNA booster shots with the Central Shenandoah Health District by going to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov.

Walk-in appointments are available at some clinics, though appointments are preferred.

Central Shenandoah Health District will start providing 3rd dose COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised persons...

Posted by Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

