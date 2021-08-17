CHSD to offer third dose for immunocompromised
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District took to Facebook to announce it will start providing third dose COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised people immediately.
CSHD will offer third dose mRNA booster shots at all mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Eligible people can schedule their third dose mRNA booster shots with the Central Shenandoah Health District by going to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov.
Walk-in appointments are available at some clinics, though appointments are preferred.
