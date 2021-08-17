Charlottesville takes first step in allowing city employees to form unions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville city employees who provide important day-to-day tasks are asking City Council to allow them to form a union. This is a new concept in Virginia, one that only started in May of 2021 after action from the state legislature.

Because of that, council is deciding to take its time before putting a plan in place.

A proposal was actually put on the table during council’s meeting on Monday, but because of the newness of the law, the city says it needs the extra time -- but does not want to prolong it for too long.

Council did vote to begin the process to develop a collective bargaining plan. On Sept. 13, City Manager Chip Boyles will present council with a timeline that would set collective bargaining on track to begin along with the 2023 fiscal year budget.

Charlottesville firefighters are among those who have pleaded for collective bargaining for months. Greg Wright, who has led the unionization process, spoke during council’s virtual public comment period.

“We see our most at-risk members, and we’re here to support them,” he said. “During that time, we need the same support from our city.”

Wright says it’s not only about wages, but about getting a seat at the table. Longtime city bus driver Mary Pettis said that she works two other jobs.

“I love driving, I love my passengers, I just need more from it financially,” she said.

Boyles suggested that council should not approve the plan it was presented with by the firefighters -- that way it would give the city time to get a Charlottesville-specific plan in place.

“You don’t want to take an ordinance from another community where their employees may have different priorities,” Boyles said. “We want this to fit the employees of the city of Charlottesville.”

Councilors all said they support collective bargaining and could use Alexandria City and Loudon County’s plans as a roadmap. They were the first localities in the commonwealth to implement collective bargaining.

“There [are] differences in terms of the size of their workforce and the resources they need and many other things,” said Councilor Michael Payne. “[They are] two good things to look at rather than completely reinventing the wheel.”

Mayor Nikuyah Walker added that some responsibility falls on the city to improve conditions that workers have frustrations about.

“We should figure out as a city how to take care of people,” she said. “I fully support [collective bargaining], but it shouldn’t come down to who can organize and who can’t.”

