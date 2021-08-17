Advertise With Us
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re storing a boat at the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, it’s time to move it.

Charlottesville says there are a large number of boats currently on the lakefront, and it is illegal to store private property in a public park.

“You are still allowed to boat at Ragged Mountain, and we encourage that, you’re just not allowed to leave your boat there overnight,” Charlottesville Parks and Trails Planner Chris Gensic said. “You have to take it with you every time you come and go.”

All boats that are being stored there need to be removed by Friday, September 17.

After Sept. 17, the city will remove boats from the reservoir and take them to Pen Park. They’ll be stored at the park for pick up until October 31.

After that, the boats will be considered abandoned and will be put up for auction.

