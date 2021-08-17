Brewery run clubs use app developed in Charlottesville to track mileage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What started as a pandemic project now helps track mileage for hundreds of runners around Charlottesville.

“If you see something and it’s a problem, why not solve it, if you can?” co-founder of runclub.beer David Brear said.

Brear has been coding apps since he was in middle school. He and Kerry Rock created runclub.beer. The program tracks runners’ mileage and attendance at six different run clubs throughout the Charlottesville area.

“Sunday mornings you’ve got Buddhist Biker at Crozet Pizza, Monday at Random Row, Tuesday at Kardinal Hall, Wednesday at Champion downtown, Thursday at Three Notch’d Brewery, Friday at Champion Grill uptown at Stonefield and Saturday you rest,” co-founder of the app Kerry Rock said.

The duo behind the app isn’t looking for recognition. In fact, part of the inspiration comes from the days of pen and paper.

“Man, I stood in that line for 10 minutes just to get my three miles checked in,” Rock said. “Now its walk in, punch my name in, and go run.”

“It’s just something free for people to use and it’s just fun to see something that we make go out there and make a difference,” Brear said.

For Paul Shockley, leader of the Random Row Run Club, this app has saved countless hours.

“I was on Excel manually typing stuff in for three to four hours a day, every Tuesday,” he said. “The app, I don’t do anything. The app, kind of runs reports for you. It’s great. It’s saved me tons of time.”

At each of the different run clubs, you’ll find people of all ages and paces logging their miles in order to enjoy a cold beverage at the finish line.

“It runs the gamut of people who want to just walk a couple miles, people who want to run five minute miles,” Brear said. “You’re going to be able to find your niche, and then afterwards everybody just hangs out at the brewery and has discounts on beers.”

