Afton Express launches September 1, offers free rides for month

New Afton Express commuter bus that's set to go into service September 1, connecting the Shenandoah Valley to Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In just over two weeks people will have a new way to travel between the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville. It’s called the Afton Express.

Monday in Fishersville, a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the launch of the new commuter bus.

Three new buses, each equipped with bike racks, USB ports, and WiFi, will go into service on September 1.

At the BRITE Transit Facility in Fishersville, the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, local legislators, and transportation partners celebrated the regional accomplishment.

An estimated 2,500 people in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County commute every day over Afton Mountain to get to destinations in Charlottesville, and Albemarle County.

The Afton Express could alleviate some congestion on I64, and provide a stress-free alternative to driving.

“Previously they had no option other than to drive, and this would give them a public transportation option where they can sit back, relax and do other things while the bus driver takes them across the mountain,” said Nancy Gourley, Transit Manager with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.

The buses will operation Monday-Friday with four trips in the morning and four more later in the day. Information about stops can be found at aftonexpress.org.

During the month of September people can ride the Afton Express for free. Starting in October it’s $3 a ride, or 10 rides for $25.

