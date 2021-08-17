Advertise With Us
ACPD: Police presence to increase on roads as children head back to school

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says there will more officers on and near school campuses when students return to class Monday, August 23.

Its been quite a while since schools were fully in-person in Albemarle County. More than 13,000 students are expected to be taking part in classes, extra-curriculars, and sports, and that has ACPD concerned about increased traffic and congestion.

“We just really want to make sure that the children are safe,” ACPD Officer Jay Morris said.

Morris wants to remind drivers to watch out for students in the street, on bicycles heading to and from school, and to follow the school zone speed limit.

Many young students have never ridden a school bus before, so the officer is also urging parents to teach their kids to look both ways and not approach a bus until they’re signaled by the driver.

Police remind all drivers to look out for children, even if there isn’t a crosswalk, and do not pass school buses from behind.

“We are going to increase enforcement and presence in the streets in the surrounding feeder roads around the schools in order to try to combat some of the speeding and driver inattention,” Morris said.

