Young scholars in Charlottesville recognized by Epsilon Psi Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of young leaders were honored Sunday. Epsilon Psi Boulé had its first annual young scholars brunch to celebrate their students.

The students honored are a part of the “Men of Color, Honor, and Ambition” (MOCHA) and “Women of Color, Honor, and Ambition” (WOCHA) programs.

These groups are made up of middle and high school students. The students receive mentorship to support their academic and professional goals.

Parents and community members came out today to celebrate the students’ progress this year.

“It’s important that they know there are a million different pathways to be successful, and the main thing is to be supported and encouraged and that’s what the Boulé of Charlottesville is attempting to do,” archon with Epsilon Psi Boulé Jesse Turner said.

The group says they want to keep expanding outside of Charlottesville, so they can continue to reach a broader group of students. They say their work is not done yet.

