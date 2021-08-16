Wildlife Center of Virginia to release multiple bald eagles this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is set to release multiple bald eagles around the state this week.

The first release will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County. The release is free and open to the public. Those who want to attend should RSVP by emailing rsvp@wildlifecenter.org.

The next release is scheduled for Thursday in Augusta County and then another one is scheduled on Friday in Richmond County.

The eagle that will be released at Berkeley Plantation was brought to the wildlife center on May 21 from Virginia Beach. It reportedly fell 90 feet from its nest.

“Center veterinarians determined that the bird had sustained multiple fractures to its keel and sternum – fractures that could not be repaired surgically. The bird was started on pain medications and anti-inflammatories, was given cage rest, and was assigned Patient Number 21-1320,” a release said.

Now, several months later, center veterinarians have determined the eagle is ready to be released after its fractures have healed, and the eagle has spent several months maturing and practicing flying.

More information on the eagle’s case can be found, here.

