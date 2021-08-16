Advertise With Us
Virginia leaders speak on Afghanistan Taliban resurgence

Multiple leaders around the Commonwealth reacted Monday to the Taliban’s recoupment of control in Afghanistan that has sent the nation in a frenzy.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Leaders around the Commonwealth reacted Monday to the Taliban’s recoupment of control in Afghanistan that has sent the nation in a frenzy.

Governor Ralph Northam on Twitter:

“Last week I was honored to meet some of the thousands of Afghan citizens and families who have sought refuge at Fort Lee in Virginia.

“I’m coordinating with DC and have made it clear: we’re ready and willing to take thousands more. Virginia will continue to serve as safe harbor.”

Senator Mark Warner released the following:

“The images from Afghanistan that we’ve seen in recent days are devastating.

“We went into Afghanistan to defeat al-Qa’ida and eliminate their safe harbor after September 11, 2001. Two decades later, the price of our longest war has been tremendous. We’re on track to spend $2 trillion on a conflict that has cost 6,000 U.S. service members and contractors their lives and returned tens of thousands of our fellow Americans from the battlefield with wounds both visible and invisible. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those brave men and women who have served in Afghanistan, many of whom are experiencing renewed pain and grief today as they grapple with traumatic images out of Kabul, thoughts of their fellow service members, and fears for those alongside whom they fought.

“At this moment, our top priorities must be the safety of American diplomats and other citizens in Afghanistan, and the extraction of Afghans who are at greatest risk, including those who bravely fought alongside our forces since 2001. The world must know that the United States stands by her friends in times of need, and this is one of those times. We must do everything we can to secure the airport in Kabul, restore evacuation flights, and allow our trusted Afghan partners to find safe haven in the United States or elsewhere before it is too late. We also cannot lose sight of the reason we were there in the first place and must continue to stay focused on potential threats to the United States posed by terror groups like the Haqqani network, al-Qa’ida, and ISIS.

“Intelligence officials have anticipated for years that in the absence of the U.S. military the Taliban would continue to make gains in Afghanistan. That is exactly what has happened as the Afghan National Security Forces proved unable or unwilling to defend against Taliban advances in Kabul and across the country. As the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I hope to work with the other committees of jurisdiction to ask tough but necessary questions about why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces. We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

