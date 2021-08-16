Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Coronavirus Coverage
VDH launches new dashboard tracking community transmission

The Virginia Department of Health's new community transmission dashboard shows one locality has...
The Virginia Department of Health's new community transmission dashboard shows one locality has low transmission and one county has moderate transmission, indicated by blue and yellow, respectively. The remaining areas have substantial or high transmission of the COVID-19 virus.(Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is now tracking the level of spread of COVID-19 in your region, city or county.

The dashboard launched on Friday, Aug. 13, and can be found on the VDH website.

For each locality, VDH reports the level of transmission, the rate of new cases per 100,000 people and the testing positivity rate.

The transmission level is also broken down by state and region.

Click here for a look at COVID-19 cases, vaccinations in Virginia

The state of Virginia is red with high transmission levels.

Central Virginia is also high: the rate of new cases per 100,000 people is 169 as of Aug. 8-14. The positivity rate is 8.5%.

In the City of Richmond, the rate of new cases is 156 per 100,000 people for the same time period.

The dashboard is updated weekly on Mondays using data from the previous Saturday. View the dashboard here.

