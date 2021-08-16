Advertise With Us
UVA researchers push PrEP medication for HIV

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at UVA Health are looking into why people from different areas seem to have a better resistance to HIV than others. Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, is a medicine for people who believe they are at risk for HIV.

Research found that states and areas with low initial use of PrEP are still struggling to get on track with preventing HIV. These UVA researchers encourage people in and around Charlottesville to take advantage of available preventive drugs.

“The U.S. is trying to make strides and trying to end the HIV epidemic and to do that we need to be more creative and innovative about how we offer HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP to people,” said UVA Health Dr. Kathleen McManus.

While the FDA approved this medication in 2012, UVA researchers say one reason people might not try it is due to their doctors not recommending it.

Dr. McManus says one simple innovation is for clinicians to suggest PrEP to their patients to help the central Virginia area catch up with others.

