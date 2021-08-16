Sentara RMH Donates $100,000 to BRCC For Healthcare Education

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) -The RMH Foundation awarded $100,000 to Blue Ridge Community College to help fund the school’s healthcare education initiative and allow Blue Ridge to continue to train healthcare workers for our region.

“For 30 years now, Sentara RMH has been an unbelievable contributor to Blue Ridge Community College,” said Dr. John Downey, BRCC president.

RMH President Doug Moyer says he’s sure that Sentara will find a way to support Blue Ridge Community College for many years to come.

“It just feels good to have a collaboration locally with Blue Ridge Community College and Sentara,” said Moyer.

