Rockingham County Fair is back for 2021

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -After having to scale the festivities back for 2020, the Rockingham County Fair is back for 2021!

The week is full of events from dairy shows to carnival rides, there is so much to do.

Here is the schedule for the week:

  • Monday, August 16: Dollar Day - Rides open at 5 p.m. All rides are $1
  • Tuesday, August 17: Buddy Night - Two armbands for $30 (only one activation fee), one armband for $18. Rides open at 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 18: Youth Day - $22 for unlimited rides with wristband. Rides open at 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 19: Older Adults Day - $22 for unlimited rides until closing, rides open at 2 p.m.
  • Friday, August 20: Unlimited ride wristband for $23, rides open at 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 21: Family Fun Day $25 armbands and rides open at 1 p.m.

Fair officials say it feels good to be back.

“I’m excited about having everyone back on the fairgrounds. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable. We are for the most part an outside facility,’ Rebeccah Holloway, general manager of the fair explained.

Despite some rain, the fair’s first day had a large attendance, and fairgoers say they are excited to be back at the fair in full capacity. “We’re pretty excited, I’m glad to see the fairgrounds be able to have it again and get some money to come in, make a little money and support the 4-H and FFA people,” said Aaron Figgins, a cattle breeder from Mount Crawford.

“The Rockingham County fair is a great community activity and the families that come and support it and get to spend every year here, it’s very important to them so we’re glad to be back,” said Debbie Coffman, who has been attending the fair for 30 years.

Deggeller Attractions has been bringing their carnival to the fair for a decade now, and they say they are thrilled to be back after a tough year during the pandemic. “It was devastating for us as a company financially obviously, but also we’re used to traveling and working and putting smiles on people’s faces and we didn’t get to do that last year,” said James Ingram, a liaison from Deggeller.

As in year’s past their will be a variety of different livestock showings throughout the week. It’s a big annual event for breeders like Aaron Figgins who has been showing cattle at the fair since he was nine years old. “My favorite part is to be out here with the kids and bringing the cows out and letting people see what we have and what we work hard for,” said Figgins.

There will be a variety of events throughout the week, including the Three Ring Circus on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

