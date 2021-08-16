Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New DMV Select opens in Scottsville

A new DMV Select opened Monday, August 16, in Scottsville.
A new DMV Select opened Monday, August 16, in Scottsville.(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new DMV Select opened Monday, August 16, in Scottsville.

The town wanted to provide a closer location to help its residents and businesses.

The DMV Select offers vehicle titles, registrations, license plates, decals, and handicapped parking placard. You cannot get a new license or renew one at this location.

“I’m just hoping that you we can bring a lot of wealth to the community and be able to help, especially the elderly people who can’t travel as far. At least we’ll be closer to them so we can help them as much as possible,” DMV Select Manager Latoya Hamlett said.

The DMV Select is appointment only, which can be made on Scottsville’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 723,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,618 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Kids are getting respiratory problems in the area but cleaning and masking can help.
Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men

Latest News

A bald eagle
Wildlife Center of Virginia to release multiple bald eagles this week
With the delta variant spread making headlines, along with debates over mandates and masks, the...
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk masks, vaccines and mandates
The Virginia Department of Health's new community transmission dashboard shows one locality has...
VDH launches new dashboard tracking community transmission
WATCH: Centra announces all caregivers must be vaccinated against COVID-19