New DMV Select opens in Scottsville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new DMV Select opened Monday, August 16, in Scottsville.

The town wanted to provide a closer location to help its residents and businesses.

The DMV Select offers vehicle titles, registrations, license plates, decals, and handicapped parking placard. You cannot get a new license or renew one at this location.

“I’m just hoping that you we can bring a lot of wealth to the community and be able to help, especially the elderly people who can’t travel as far. At least we’ll be closer to them so we can help them as much as possible,” DMV Select Manager Latoya Hamlett said.

The DMV Select is appointment only, which can be made on Scottsville’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.